It takes the persistence of the gods to survive the backlash and bounce back with confidence that Amber Heard has in the past couple of years, especially the past year ever since she lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom actor has been in the centre of the storm and chose to walk away from it with her daughter as she now continues to build a new life in Spain away from the Hollywood buzz. She now makes her comeback and has a lot to say.

If you aren’t aware, Amber made a very strong public appearance after a long time at the Taormina Film Festival. The festival screened her film In The Fire, directed by Conor Allyn. This is her comeback to the big screen after a long gap and the controversial legal war she was at with Depp. In that phase she became one of the most hated celebrities on the internet.

Turns out she is done with stones bring pelted her way and is now ready to bounce back even stronger and braver. In her latest interview, Amber Heard has spoken about life after the trial and how she wants to now move forward and have a life rather than crying over the past. Read on to know everything you should and don’t miss her dig on Johnny Depp.

While talking about life after the trial with Johnny Depp and how she looks at the gate for her, Amber Heard said, “I’m in control for the most part of what comes out of my mouth. What I’m not in control is how my pride in this project and all we put into this film can be surrounded by clips of other stuff. That’s a big thing I had to learn, that I’m not in control of stories other people create around me. That’s something that probably I’ll appreciate as a blessing further down the line. Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much. So let’s get the elephant out of the room then, and just let me say that. I am an actress. I’m here to support a movie. And that’s not something I can be sued for.”

“It might not be obvious to other people, but I’ve been acting my whole adult life, since I was 16,” Amber Heard added. “As crazy as it sounds to say, that means I have decades in this industry. I’m not telling you I have this amazing film career, but what I have is something that I’ve made, myself, and it has given me a lot to be able to contribute. The odds of that in this industry are really improbably but somehow, here I am. I think I’ve earned respect for that to be its own thing. That’s substantial enough. What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all. And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career. So let’s talk about this movie.”

While her In The Fire performance has been lauded by the director and the cast members, the critics’ and audience’s verdict is yet to be heard. She will also be seen reprising Mera in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom whenever DCU bosses plan to release the Jason Momoa starrer. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

