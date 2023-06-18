Johnny Depp and Amber might be living separate lives now after their controversial defamation suit but there was a time when the two lived under one roof with tons of issues with each other. It was earlier reported that Depp apparently wanted a baby with Heard and even begged her for the same. Scroll down to read the details.

Johnny Depp, on the work front, is focusing on his new movies. His movie Jeanne du Barry has been doing the rounds of prominent film festivals including the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. Amber Heard, on the other hand, has shifted her base to Spain but she has no plans to quit acting like it was rumoured earlier.

Circling back to Johnny Depp’s family plans, the acting coach of Amber Heard Kristina Sexton testified via video link from Australia, revealing that the actor wanted her Amber Heard to be “barefoot and pregnant- and at home”. According to The Mirror, the claims came after Depp was accused of being a “wife beater”- something he denied strenuously. Sexton, as per the publication, in her witness statement, shared that Heard told her that the actor wanted to start a family but she didn’t want to have a baby with someone who was struggling with addiction. “Amber and I talked about his addictions: she really wanted to stay and help him get better,” said Sexton adding, “She told me that he really wanted them to have children, but she was concerned about having a child with someone who was an addict.”

Amber Heard’s acting coach continued, “I remember her telling me that he wanted her ‘barefoot and pregnant – and at home’ and her saying, ‘I’m not going off the pill. I don’t want to have kids with an addict’.”

Sexton seemingly speaking against Johnny Depp further said, “We had this conversation a number of times over the course of their relationship.” Sexton also added that Amber Heard informed her about some of the alleged abuse shortly before the actress filed for divorce in 2016.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp sued the News Group Newspapers for libel over a story published in The Sun in 2018 where they labelled the Pirates of the Caribbean star as a “wife beater.”

