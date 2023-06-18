Robert Pattinson and Kirsten Stewart were among the most talked about couples as their love affair made headlines. While the duo met during the filming of the Twilight movies, their love and intimacy grew as the franchise continued to swoon the audiences. However, as their scenes in the movie had quite steamy scenes, the actor once shared how he did not want to make himself embarrassed upon performing the s*x scenes with Kirsten.

Stewart and Pattinson’s relationship was a story made for tabloid heaven from the beginning to the end. Both the actors met during a casting read for what would become one of the biggest teen film franchises ever. In their first outing in Twilight, they were featured as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. While talking about their s*x scenes, Stewart called their scenes “surreal”, but Pattinson uses other words to describe filming their intimate moments. Read on to find out!

During a conversation with the Parade, the Twilight actor revealed what ran through his head when he had to get intimate with Kirsten Stewart. R-Patz confessed that their close real-life bond made filming that Twilight s*x scene more awkward if anything. “I think the more comfortable you are with each other, the harder it gets to do any kind of really intense relationship scene. You’re kind of thinking, ‘I don’t want to embarrass myself in front of this person,’” said Robert Pattinson.

The actor said it becomes ridiculous after a while and acknowledged the awkwardness. “Watching other people have s*x is never going to be that spectacular anyway. It’s a strange thing when there’s so much hype about it. You are like, ‘God, I hope this lives up to it,’” added Robert Pattinson.

While the real-life chemistry was quite visible on the screen as they filmed, the audience would wonder Pattinson was really awkward. Let us know what do you think about the ex-couple and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

