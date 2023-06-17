Robert Pattinson is a fan-made superstar who shot to fame as Edward Cullen from the Twilight Saga. The actor in the film series played a vampire aged 100+ years who falls in love with a 17-year-old girl, played by Kristen Stewart. Pattinson even had a scintillating off-screen chemistry with his co-star.

Today we bring you an interesting throwback to the time Pattinson talked about directing the film himself. In an interview, he talked about how he would shoot some scenes if he were directing the film. Especially the er*tic ones!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with BBC, Robert Pattinson opened up on directing the s*x scenes in the film. He said, “I would put the s*x scene on the last day of the schedule.” But what he revealed further about his vision was rather surprising.

While talking about shooting the film in his style, the Batman actor said, “I’d say, ‘Listen, I’ve got to have a closed set. It’s really, really important. No one can see the monitors or anything,’ and then just put like a walrus in or something.” Weird?!

Interestingly the actor, in a past interview, got candid about his s*x scenes with co-star Kristen Stewart and remembered faking an org*sm. In the interview, he also revealed that kissing is not very camera friendly and it is not at all s*xy doing kissing scenes on camera.

Robert Pattinson confessed, “Kissing is harder than love-making scenes. You can’t kiss like normally you’d kiss. You have a one in three chance of smashing someone’s tooth out.”

After winning hearts as Edward Cullen, Pattinson surprised everyone as Batman, aka Bruce Wayne. The actor was first recognised for his heroic role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory. He will be next seen in Mickey 17, which releases in 2024.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ V Leaves A Lucky Fan Surprised After He Gifts A Sketch In A Viral Video, ARMY Says, “It Is His Caricature From Paris”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News