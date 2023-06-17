The buzz around the 10th anniversary of the South Korean boy band BTS is unmatchable. The band’s fan ARMY has been eager to meet the members and is crowding to see them at various places. Recently, some got to meet BTS’ V at the airport, and one lucky fan received an unexpected gift from the K-Pop idol.

Kim Taehyung, who goes by V, is among the most popular K-Pop stars in the world. He made his musical debut alongside his bandmates RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook in 2013. The singer is now not only focusing on the group but also excelling in his individual career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

V is also the face of various international brands, including CELINE, for which he is always jetting off from one place to another. Recently, the K-Pop idol was in Paris, wandering around its beautiful streets and enjoying art. He also kept his fans updated about his trip via Instagram. As the singer recently returned to South Korea, he met a lot of his fans and made one’s day with a surprise gift.

The Butter singer recently landed at Incheon Airport and witnessed a flock of fans waiting for him. The singer donned an uber-cool look, wearing a funky white t-shirt, matching cap and blue jeans. As he waved and bowed to his fans, he also went to them and handed a girl a piece of paper he was holding. While it has not been revealed what the sheet had, fans are speculating if it was a caricature of the idol who got it drawn from a street artist in Paris.

It looks like Taehyung gave his caricature drawing to a fan. He’s really the sweetest in the world. 😭 What a beautiful gift!! So lucky. 🥺pic.twitter.com/5BAUIBfL2d — BTS V News (@KTH_News) June 16, 2023

For the unversed, the singer shared a clip on his Instagram in which he revealed the caricature the artist drew for him. Watch the clip here.

Taehyung looks adorable in newly shared video via his Instagram 🧡pic.twitter.com/XsEG3SQgOw — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) June 15, 2023

BTS’ V certainly made the day of his fan.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Flash Gets Compared With Dwayne Johnson’s The Scorpion King, Netizens Blast At Director Over His Defensive Comment About Poor CGI: “Everything In The Speed Force Is PS4 Level”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News