Bella Hadid Loves Wearing Lipstick, Says "It Can Instantly Make You Feel More Confident, Or More Sexy"

Bella Hadid finds lipstick empowering.

The 26-year-old model thinks colouring her lips instantly makes her feel “more confident” and she’s thrilled to be fronting a campaign for Charlotte Tilburry’s Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur because she’s “obsessed” with the range and how it makes her feel.

Bella Hadid told Britain’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “What I love about lipstick is that it can instantly make you feel more confident, or more sexy – or more of whatever it is you want to express that day – and that is so empowering.

“I’ve always loved experimenting with lip looks, but the new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur has quickly become my go-to. I’m obsessed because every colour I try on makes me feel like a different version of myself and I can wear them blurred or bold to get a different finish, so whether it’s an off-duty day or a work day, there’s a shade that’s perfect to pull my look together.”

While Bella is “flattered” that so many people cite her as a beauty inspiration, she doesn’t want to take “full credit” for her looks because she has so many different influences.

Bella said: “It’s flattering, of course, but I really can’t take full credit for my looks since I take inspiration from so many different places.

“I’m kind of like a sponge like that, just soaking up everything around me at all times, so my looks are always a culmination of all of the influences I encounter through all walks of my life – on set, on the street, online. I like to switch up my look depending on how I’m feeling.”

And the brunette beauty insisted she has no beauty regrets because her looks always expressed how she felt at that moment.

She said: “I really think every look I’ve created reflected how I was feeling in that moment – or how I wanted to express myself in that moment. It’s all part of the journey!”

