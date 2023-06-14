Tom Cruise is one of the richest actors in the world and an influential one in Hollywood, with multiple films which earned millions in the box office. Last year his Top Gun: Maverick was a success, and now he is gearing up for his Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One let’s look at his net worth standing in 2023, including his salary per movie and monthly income. Here’s all you need to know.

Tom began his career in the 80s, but his breakthrough film was Tony Scot’s 1986 film Top Gun which became one of the most successful films that year, and that was it; he never had to look back again and went on to do films like ‘Rain Man’, ‘Born on the Fourth of July’, ‘Jerry Maguire’ and many more, not to forget the Mission Impossible series.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Cruise the net worth of the Hollywood star as of 2023 is $620 million, and as per that, his salary per year stands at somewhere around $50 million, not to forget the percentage he receives from a film success adding multiple millions to his overall earning. Like many other actors, he too is involved in film production and has quite some films to his credit as a producer as well, starting with his own film Mission: Impossible in 1996. He, along with his former Paula Wagner, has a production house called ‘Cruise/Wagner Production’. And as per reports, he is associated with Paramount as a producer too.

Besides his film earnings, salary and profit from production, his real estate profile is pretty impressive as well, with his mansion in Hollywood Hills, California, worth $13 million, followed by one in Beverly Hills costing around $50 million, and estate in Sussex, UK worth $4.2 million and a Clearwater Penthouse in Florida, whose price is not clear. He has a series of luxurious cars as well, ranging from BMW to Porshe and other fancy wheels, but that’s for another to discuss; however, they all add up to Tom Cruise’s net worth. According to TMZ, Tom was required to pay around $4.8 million in child support to his ex Katie Holmes for their daughter Suri until she turned 18. Even after that, his net worth will only be going upward and here is the list of his highest-grossing films.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – $1.5 billion Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – $800 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – $700 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – $690 million War of the Worlds (2005) – $606 million ($890 million with inflation) The Last Samurai (2003) – $456 million ($716 million with inflation)

Tom Cruise stands at the 5th position with his $620 million net worth in the list of riches actors as per the World of Statistics, which came out earlier this year. For more such news on your favourite Hollywood star, stay tuned to Koimoi!

