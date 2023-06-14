The Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Studios is not having the best of its time as several MCU projects have been off track lately due to some uncertain reasons. While the announced projects from Phase 5 and Phase 6 have got new dates, the year will get deeper into the concept of the multiverse and variants. However, the studios have just shaken up the superhero fandom as it had delayed its major upcoming movies, including the upcoming Avenger movie from the previously announced date.

Various controversies have surrounded the recent projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As many of the movies and series could not deliver up to the audiences’ expectations, its cast members like Jonathan Majors and Tenoch Huerta have created some more trouble for the studios. With all that, the recent date shift does not please the fans. Read on to find out more about the delayed projects.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Marvel Studios would delay the releases of six upcoming movies in the Multiverse Saga. Out of the six projects, the highly anticipated Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is pushed has been pushed a year to May 1, 2026. The reason stated in the report is the production delays and the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Along with Avengers, some of the other projects which are delayed are Captain America: Brave New World (July 26, 2024), Thunderbolts (December 20, 2024), Blade (February 12, 2025), Fantastic Four (May 2, 2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1, 2026). Merc with Mouth’s MCU debut has been preponed out of all the upcoming projects.

Below are the changes in dates of the upcoming MCU projects full

Captain America: Brave New World, previously dated 5/3/24, moves to 7/26/24 Thunderbolts, previously dated 7/26/24, moves to 12/20/24 Blade, previously dated 9/6/24, moves to 2/14/25 The untitled Deadpool Movie, previously dated 11/8/24, moves to 5/3/24 Fantastic Four, previously dated 2/14/25, moves to 5/2/25 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, previously dated on 5/2/25, moves to 5/1/26 Avengers: Secret Wars, previously dated 5/1/26, is now dated 5/7/27

The announcement did bring good news for the fans of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool has been preponed. His untitled Deadpool 3, starring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, will now open in theatres on May 3, 2024, instead of Nov. 8, 2024.

