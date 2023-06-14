The world is hooked on the wild nature of the casting process of the Fantastic Four Reboot, which right now is the hottest topic of discussion across the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. While Adam Driver has been reportedly confirmed as Reed Richards, the rest of the characters of the veteran family have been associated to many actors, with Margot Robbie so far being the top contender to play Sue Storm. But now the new update has jumped into the pond and has created ripples as it dethrones Robbie and brings a star from The Crown.

For the unversed, Marvel bosses have been working hard to shape their Fantastic Four Reboot, which marks the entry of the veteran family to the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. While their presence was teased in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness with John Krasinski playing Reed, turns out they are entirely recasting the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While it was said that Margot Robbie was offered to play Sue Storm in Fantastic Four Reboot and it all depended on her yes, the newest reports run the other way claiming that she has been dethroned and by none other than another supremely budding actor, Venessa Kirby. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a viral scooper Grace Randolph, Venessa Kirby is now the top contender to play Sue Storm, which was earlier in Barbie fame Margot Robbie’s kitty as per the rumours. The tweet by the scrooper claims that the studio is now locking Venessa and that she was always the first choice of the director. Fantastic Four Reboot is being directed by Matt Shakman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby)

Venessa Kirby rose to fame by splendidly playing Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown. The actor went ahead to collect more massive IPs by acting in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Whether or not she is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut is a mystery that the makers or her can confirm. Fantastic Four Reboot is slated to release on May 2, 2025 as per the latest update from Deadline.

Must Read: When Kylie Jenner & Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Broke The Internet With Their Intimate Steamy Shoot For ‘Playboy’ & Spilled The Beans On Their S*x Life Post Having A Baby

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News