Kanye West is known for his eccentricity and outrageous comments, and the rapper made news with his NSFW birthday bash by having nak*d models serve sushis placed on their bare bodies. Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye allegedly married the Yeezy designer Bianca Censori, and she seems to be an equal match for him as she steps into a bizarre ensemble minus the shoes for their lunch recently. Scroll below to get the deets.

The rapper was previously married to Kim Kardashian, but the two parted ways around 2021 when Kim filed for a divorce from him after six years of marriage. Earlier this year, Censori, who is an Australian entrepreneur and architect, made headlines for her alleged marriage with Kim’s ex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exclusive photos obtained by Page Six show Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori wearing a fitted black t-shirt and just a pair of tights or as it is also known, pantyhose, ditching her undergarment and her shoes as she stepped out for a lunch date with Ye. On the other hand, the musician sported his signature black Ventements Polizei t-shirt with shoulder pads and sock shoes, which generated a lot of criticism from the netizens as they trolled them mercilessly.

As soon as Page Six shared the picture of Kanye West’s alleged wife Bianca Censori’s bold lunch date outfit, netizens flooded the comment sections to troll the couple. One of the users wrote, “It’s the “crack is not whack” fashionista style. Homeless style chic.”

While another dragging Kanye‘s financial condition said, “I know he can afford to dress and feed her better than no pants and KFC”

A third user wrote, “They’re perfect for each other”

Followed by another sharing the same thoughts said, “I think he met his match”

One of the users speculating Bianca Censori’s expression tweeted, “That girl looks miserable”

“That is a Kanye Clone”, quipped another.

Followed by “They both look like Ewwww,” and “abnormal.”

Check out the post here:

Kanye West's 'wife' Bianca Censori steps out shoeless in completely sheer tights for KFC lunch date https://t.co/zjq3bnsUrb pic.twitter.com/6VdyLcSAge — Page Six (@PageSix) June 14, 2023

For more updates on Hollywood celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Amber Heard Finally Pays $1 Million Settlement Sum To Johnny Depp Year After The Defamation Trial, Here’s How The Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Plans To Use The Money!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News