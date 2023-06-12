Kim Kardashian is now a socialite, a model, an entrepreneur, an actress, and the list goes on, but there was a time when she had come new in the industry, and nobody really knew her. At that time, she had a threesome encounter with an adult film star named Julian St Jox. Did you know about that? Yes, that’s right, and the actor had even admitted it. Scroll to get to the scoop.

It was back in 2001 when Kim was accused of getting involved in a threesome s*x with a man and a woman. Well, Kim never opened up about it, but the adult film star did.

Julian St Jox opened up about the incident that happened in 2001 at a Los Angeles swingers’ party to America’s Star magazine and said, “It was around 11:30 p.m. when Kim showed up with a black male. As soon as Kim walked in, everyone was looking. She wasn’t known at the time at all, not like today, but for everyone who frequented these parties, she was interesting because she was a new face.”

At that time, Kim was married to a music producer Damon Thomas but we don’t know whether she had come to the party with him as her date. On the other hand, Julian had come with another p*rn star Emily Ann.

Going further in the story, Julian St Jox explained how his date Emily liked Kim and approached her, which led to some dirty dancing. Mentioning what Kim Kardashian was wearing, he said, “She was wearing a tight miniskirt and tank top and designer shoes and bag. From afar she looked gorgeous. She had a great body and seemed bright … [she] something special about her: a je ne sais quoi.”

Apparently, later Kim and her date had found the two p*rn stars private in a room, which led Kim Kardashian and Emily Ann to have s*x. Julian alleged, “She knew what she was doing. She was very responsive to me.”

Well, what did you know about this incident? Let us know.

