Tom Cruise is one of the biggest superstars and possesses a strong fan following in different parts of the world. In fact, people in Japan are so crazy for him that the Japan Memorial Day Association declared 10th October as a day after his name. Still, the action star isn’t at the top when it comes to the box office as Daniel Radcliffe is in a tie with him. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Tom has visited Japan more times than any other Hollywood stars, thus creating a special place in the hearts of the audience. However, in the box office game, he’s not at the top and is in a tie with the Harry Potter star. Daniel has an equal score of two films with Tom in the top 10 Hollywood grossers in the country.

Speaking about the biggest Hollywood hit in the country, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s Titanic is reportedly at the top. In the top 10 Hollywood grossers of all-time in Japan, Tom Cruise has his two films- Top Gun: Maverick and The Last Samurai. Daniel Radcliffe also has his two films in the top 10, including Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Other Hollywood in the top 10 list includes- Frozen, Avatar, Bohemian Rhapsody, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Armageddon.

Meanwhile, in his personal life, Tom Cruise recently made headlines due to his spotted pictures with Shakira. Reportedly, he’s interested in linking up with the singer; however, the latter isn’t interested. In fact, it was learnt that the singer begged Tom to stop flirting with her.

