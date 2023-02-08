When Charlie Sheen Boasted About His S*xual Prowess By Sleeping With 5000 Women Including P*rn Stars & "Some Girls Try Too Hard To..."

American actor Charlie Sheen is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He has appeared in several films like Platoon (1986), Wall Street (1987), Young Guns (1988), The Rookie (1990), The Three Musketeers (1993), and many more. He is also known for his appearance in the highly popular sitcom Two and a Half Men.

While he is one of the most accomplished actors, he has often made headlines including reports of alcohol and drug abuse and marital problems, as well as allegations of domestic violence. Not just that he also grabbed the attention for boasting about his s*xual prowess.

Charlie Sheen once revealed that he’s so good in bed that his partners call him “The Machine.” He also boasted about having threesomes in his heyday. When he was asked about his s*x partners for the October issue of Maxim, Sheen said, “If you want me to take a wild guess, I’ll say 5,000.”

However, it is worth pointing out that his boast comes nowhere near that of basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain, who once crowed he’d had an astounding 20,000 women. The Two and a Half Men actor, who has admitted paying $60,000 for Heidi Fleiss’ hookers – says he’s had s*x with p*rn stars as well as the girl next door.

Charlie Sheen then said, “It’s more fun to get them both in the same room,” insisting that p*rn stars have wild ideas about how they should behave behind closed doors. “Some porn girls try too hard to live up to their wild film images and you just want to tell them, ‘Look, there are no cameras here. You’re not getting paid.’ And sometimes, it’s, ‘Listen, sweetheart, you don’t have to reinvent s*x to please me, and the majority of that stuff you’re doing hurts, so back the f*ck off”

