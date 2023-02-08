Amber Heard ruled the headlines in 2022 and for all wrong reasons. Once madly in love with each other Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went on to make bombshell allegations of physical and emotional abuse against each other and it became a major controversy.

Currently, she is undergoing a rough phase in her life. As per many reports, she has been abandoned by her closest pals and she is constantly facing the wrath of her defamation trial against Depp. However, a video of her dancing on Selena’s Como La Flor has gone viral on the internet. As soon as the video went viral, it managed to garner millions of views and likes. There were many speculations as well about the video but here is everything that you need to know about it. Scroll below to read.

A couple of days back, TikTok user Bernardo Triana shared a video of Amber happily dancing to Selena’s Como La Flor. The actress looked beautiful in her signature red lipstick as she danced her heart out. Notably, the clip was taken when the duo worked together on the set of Conor Allyn’s, ‘In The Fire’ in Guatemala and it was sometime in early April 2022, just days before her highly -publicized trial case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In the video, Amber and can be seen having a great time and we have to admit that they both are pretty good dancers. For the unversed, this is not the first time when Triana has shared unseen pictures of Amber Heard from his sets. In January, he even shared a behind-the-scenes video of a photo that the actress had shared on her social media.

Talking about the film In the Fire is currently in post-production with no release date. On the other hand, Amber Heard is trying to get back her lost reputation but we know it is not going to be easy for her.

