Winning sixteen world championships, John Cena has been a popular and famous name in the WWE industry. However, over the few years, the world-known wrestler has successfully entered Hollywood and has also worked on some prestigious projects, including the Fast and Furious franchise. In the earlier days of his career, he had worked in a film called Trainwreck along with Amy Schumer, where they had a s*x scene, and once the actress had shared how she felt during the shooting of that scene. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Trainwreck is a movie about a successful magazine writer played by Amy, and her romantic journey. There she meets with a sports doctor, which changes her course of her journey. In one of the pivotal roles, John also starred in the movie.

While talking about the intimate scene between Amy Schumer and John Cena in the movie Trainwreck, the actress shared to Opie Radio in 2015 that she couldn’t forget John Cena’s a*s. She had said, “It’s a whole universe, that butt. That Cena a**. [His body] it’s not even human. It’s not even human. It felt like having a Flick refrigerator on top.”

In another separate interview with MTV Australia, Amy Schumer jokingly recalled the time of shooting that s*x scene with John Cena. Speaking about the same, she shared, “It was like a refrigerator fell on me. I think it was probably harder for him. He had to like do something. I just did what I usually do when I have s*x. Just lay there, so yeah.” When she was asked whether his b*lls have muscles? The actress responded, “You know what? I didn’t get to feel his b*lls. It’s a major regret of mine. Major regret. But we’ll just have to hope that they do.”

Watch the scene from the movie Trainwreck:

Back then, John Cena had revealed how he felt quite awkward in doing that s*x scene in the movie. Well, whatever it was the scene looked quite HOT! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

