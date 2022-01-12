After taking on the role of Agent 007 in 2006 for Casino Royale, Daniel Craig officially bid farewell to the James Bond film franchise with the 2021 instalment No Time to Die. In a recent chat, the actor looked back to the 2005 media event where the announcement of him playing the spy was made.

For those who don’t know, Daniel taking on James Bond’s role was announced in London and saw the actor stepping off a Royal Mail speedboat. Dressed in a tuxedo, the actor received criticisms about his safety – for not wearing a lifejacket, his appearance, and manners – apparently, he was chewing gum.

During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter‘s ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast, Daniel Craig recalled his first media interaction at the London launch. The James Bond actor revealed he had re-watched the conference and noted how things didn’t go well and even where things could have gone better. He said, “Once the announcement was made and we did that incredibly successful press conference.”

Daniel Craig continued, “I’ve watched bits of it. It’s a f**king train wreck. In some ways, I regret the way that press conference went; in other ways, I’m very happy the way that press conference went.” Admitting that he was unskilled then when it came to dealing with the media, the James Bond star added, “I didn’t know how to turn on the charm, which was to be charming and be artful about it, ‘Oh, that’s a lovely question, how nice of you to ask that. ‘I was just, ‘F*ck you! You, f*ck you as well!’ That’s all I wanted to say.”

Did you like Daniel Craig as James Bond? Also, will you miss him as Agent 007 given he will no longer play the secret agent? Let us know in the comments below.

