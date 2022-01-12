Matt Damon helped his BFF Ben Affleck with the decision of exiting his role as Batman from DCEU. The two actors have been friends since they were kids. Not only that, but they started their career together by appearing in a few commercials and then eventually landed in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which earned the duo an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

Affleck went on to become the Caped Crusader for DC in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised the role in Suicide Squad, Justice League, and the subsequent Snyder cut. He was also going to have his standalone movie as the hero, but he eventually dropped out of the project for a number of reasons.

Now, recently, Ben Affleck revealed how his friend Matt Damon helped in making the decision. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor said, “I had a really nadir experience around Justice League for a lot of different reasons. Not blaming anybody, there’s a lot of things that happened. But really what it was is that I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting.”

“And then some really s—ty things, awful things happened. But, that’s when I was like, I’m not going to do that anymore,” Ben Affleck continued. He then explained how Matt Damon, who was the one conducting the interview, helped him in deciding to exit his role as Batman from the DCEU. “In fact, I talked to you about it, and you were a principal influence on that decision,” Ben added.

“I want to do the things that would bring me joy. Then we went and did Last Duel, and I had fun every day on this movie. I wasn’t the star, I wasn’t likable. I was a villain. I wasn’t all the things I thought I was supposed to be when I started out, and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all just stuff that came along that I wasn’t chasing,” Affleck added.

Eventually, the standalone Batman movie, which is yet to be released, went to Robert Pattinson and is directed by Matt Reeves. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon worked together on the Ridley Scott movie, The Last Duel.

