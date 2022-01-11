The world of superheroes is now gearing up for the release of one of the most anticipated DCEU films, The Batman. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie marks the debut of Robert Pattinson as the Cape Crusader in the DCEU. While a lot has been said by the makers and Pattinson about the movie, the ghost of uncertainty hovers over the release of the film. But will the movie get pushed again and will get a new release date?

Advertisement

If you are not in sync with the news, the pandemic has again started growing bigger around the globe. The updated version Omicron has put the world in tension again. Looking at the increasing number of cases across, countries are going back into lockdowns and cinema halls at many prime locations are shutting doors again. In that case, the question will The Batman makers shift their release date is the most asked.

Advertisement

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has now opened up on the same and is revealing whether they plan to shift The Batman from its pre-planned March 4, 2022 release date again. He says the company has a close eye on Omicron. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per Comicbook, Jason when asked whether The Batman changes its release date after Morbius shifted from January to April said, “We’re certainly paying attention to everything going on with Omicron. We feel good about the date right now. We’re gonna watch it day by day.”

As of now, Robert Pattinson will hit the big screen on the same dare as planned. It all depends on Omicron and we hope it doesn’t spread anymore. The Batman has already faced major wrath of the pandemic throughout the production. It also resulted into a lot of delay and multiple pushes in release dates.

However, most recently Robert Pattinson had hinted The Batman trilogy and how he already has a map for Bruce Wayne. “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies,” he shared. “I would love to do it. As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Pushpa: Spider-Man Dances To Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna’s Song Saami Saami In A Viral Video, Allu Sirish Reacts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube