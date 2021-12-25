The Batman that stars Robert Pattinson and marks his DCEU debut has hit the trends again and is making news almost every day. Directed by Matt Reeves, this is one of the most anticipated movies and was in the making for the longest. But the movie is finally set to hit the big screen in 2022. The only things we have seen about the movie are the posters and the intriguing trailers that hit shores. The latest grapevine says we are up for some more surprise now.

For the unversed, The Batman is a unique take on the cape crusader. Already confirmed that the movie is set outside of the DCEU, the movie will explore the life of the Gotham Saviour in the very first year he became one. As per the newest reports out, there is a new trailer waiting for us on the other side and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per CBR, The Batman was one of the names amongst many others listed on the recently spotted film rating charts. The Alberta Film Classification office listed a rating for The Batman’s new trailer which is set to release post-Thursday. The report also states that the new trailer will have the same runtime as the others, that is 2 minutes 24 seconds. The studio is yet to announce the release but the buzz is strong.

Meanwhile, it was recently when The Batman star Robert Pattinson spoke about his DC future. The actor hinted at a trilogy and said he already had a map. He said, “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies,” he shared. “I would love to do it. As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon.”

Tell us how excited are you for The Batman new trailer in the comments section below.q

