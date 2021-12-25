The much-awaited Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss starrer The Matrix Resurrections has been released in theatres and fans are absolutely enjoying it. However, many have pointed out that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has only 8-10 minutes of screen time.

For the uninitiated, Lana Wachowski directorial is the fourth instalment in The Matrix film series. The latest instalment comes after 17 years as The Matrix Revolutions was released in 2003. It was a long-awaited film and so fans have been eager to watch it.

Now Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reacted to criticism about having only 8-10 minutes of screen time in The Matrix Resurrections. During a conversation with Asian Sunday TV, the actress said, “I think you are coming from something which a lot of people from the South Asian community ask me. ‘Oh, it’s a small role, it’s not a leading role. Why did you do it?’ (laughs) Because it’s The Matrix and I play an extremely pivotal part. Even when I picked my movies in Bollywood, I have always picked roles according to characters and they are not necessarily always the lead. The lead is Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in the last three movies. You’re not competing with that and I think it’s such a myopic and very small mentality to think that way.”

The Desi Girl actress further claimed that it was incredible to see each of the actors bringing something to the table. “This is an ensemble of incredible actors and I think by asking that question, you really reduce the grandiosity of being a part of the playground of playing with such incredible people,” Priyanka said.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra had also reacted to a news portal about the length of Priyanka Chopra’s role in The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka plays the adult version of the exiled program Sati. The character originally appeared in the 2003 film The Matrix Revolutions as a child.

