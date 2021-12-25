Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released and is winning the hearts of the audience throughout the world. The team-up of previous Spiderman Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the latest Marvel film was loved by all the fans.

Advertisement

Theatres turned to stadiums when the audience witnessed all the three spider-mans in one frame. Meanwhile, a video had gone viral once that showed Tobey in a different avatar.

Advertisement

In the viral video, Tobey Maguire was ambushed by the paparazzi as he was driving. Maguire can be seen trying to find a way out, but the paparazzi trying to take pictures and videos of him made it impossible for the star to leave. This ultimately led the star to freak out.

Tobey was seen yelling at the paparazzi, telling them to move, saying, “Get the f— out of the way, I can’t see! There are cars there, mother—r!” Take a look at the video below:

This is the clip I saw specifically, I know the irl context of it is pretty scummy (I expect no less from paparazzi) but I can’t help but imagine it taking place in a world where his Peter Parker got exposed as being Spider-Man and keeps being hassled on a daily basis lmao. pic.twitter.com/s2cFagv6cS — Philip but with Christmas Themed Name (@TheWatcherIsBae) August 27, 2021

The video went viral and a lot of netizens agreed with the paparazzi’s invasive nature. Many commenters also agreed that Tobey Maguire was their choice, with most users calling him “Our Spider-Man.” Some even made puns likening Maguire’s inability to get through the paparazzi and the film, saying, “That’s why the next Spider-Man film is No Way Home.”

As Spider-Man: No Way Home has become a success at the box office, Tom Holland recently hinted at leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talking to People.com, the British actor said, “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing. And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

Tom also said, “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

Must Read: Tom Holland Misheard Avengers: Endgame’s Iconic ‘Assemble’ Scene By ‘Cap Am’ Chris Evans & What He Did Next Is Hilariously Cute!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube