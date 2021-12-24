Tom Holland is currently on cloud nine as Spider-Man: No Way Home is receiving outstanding responses from all around the globe since its release on December 16. Recently, while talking to a publication the young star shared a hilarious anecdote while shooting for Avengers: Endgame that includes Chris Evans.

The latest MCU film is directed by Jon Watts that also stars Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and also features some surprising cameos.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Tom Holland revealed how he missed hearing Chris Evans signal and talked about his favourite scenes from Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War. He shared, “I love the scene in Endgame where Captain America with that amazing like swooping shot, where Captain America catches the hammer and he’s like ‘Avengers, assemble.’”

Tom Holland continued, “Because Chris Evans was like four-five people down from me. And the direction was ‘As soon as he says assemble, everyone then screams and charges towards the enemy’. But because he was so far away, I couldn’t hear him say ‘assemble,’ because he says it to himself. So, he went, ‘Avengers!’ And then I just went ‘Ahh!’ I ran off by myself. I got like 30 feet, and then I had to turn around and like, walk back to like all my childhood heroes and be like ‘Sorry guys, I got that wrong’.”

The young star even recalled the time when he first appeared as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War with Robert Downey Jr, he told, “My first scene with RDJ in Civil War will forever be something I’m so proud of. Because I just remember nervous I was that day. You know, I’m very lucky now that when I come to make these movies, you know, bring all of my friends with me, my hair and make-up artist, my costume and my dialect coach, my security guard, my brother. They’re all my friends from home. But when I went to do that movie, I went by myself. I was like 18-19. To see that play out the way it did was awesome.”

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has taken the box office by storm as moviegoers are still lining up to watch the superhero saga.

