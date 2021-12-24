A new trailer for 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile was released a few days ago and the excitement of the fans were at its pinnacle. This tale of passion and jealousy, which opens in Indian cinemas in February 2022, is directed by and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh and features an all-star ensemble cast which also includes our very own talented actor from India, Ali Fazal alongside the biggest talents from across the world.

Keeping the anticipation high among the fans, Ali Fazal shared an exclusive picture from the movie on his social handle. The picture gives us a glimpse of the ensemble cast and makes us travel back in time due to their rich vintage costumes. The post definitely has us hooked to what the audience can expect to happen in this murder mystery thriller.

Death on the Nile stars phenomenal artists like Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okoned.

Sharing the exclusive image from Death On the Nile, Ali Fazal wrote, “When they bring the dessert for a bunch of actors.”

