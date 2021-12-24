Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, now officially has the highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score for any film and has garnered more than 20,000 reviews. There’s been a lot of hype around the film, and the several spoilers or leaks circulating before its release added to that hype.

Most recently, it was reported that the movie has crossed over $750 million at the box office worldwide. It has been just a week since its release, and it has already had the second highest-opening, placing itself just below Avengers: Endgame.

Now, Rotten Tomatoes has reported that Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the record for the highest audience rating of any major motion picture. The ratings are divided into two parts, critics and audience. The Tom Holland starrer has done remarkably well in both! As of now, it has a 94% critics rating and has received an audience rating of 99%, which is incredibly impressive.

Moreover, a minimum of 20,000 verified audience reviews have poured in for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Other than Tom Holland, it stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and many more. Of course, it also has Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spidey versions.

The film has also been shortlisted by the Oscars in the categories of Effects and Sound. Other than this film, Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die, Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power of the Dog, Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections, and several more films had made it to the shortlists.

Previously, Tom Holland has said that he thinks that he would win an Oscar for Spider-Man: No Way Home. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom said, “I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it’s great.” Though only the film has been shortlisted right now, there are chances of the actor making it to the list too.

