The biggest news this week was definitely James Franco finally breaking silence on the s*xual misconduct allegation against the star. The actor had been accused of exploiting multiple people over a span of time. The first allegation came in 2014 when a girl showed a message how he pursued her. Following the same, in 2018 five women accused him of misconduct when they were a part of his acting institute and he was a tutor and mentor to them.

For the unversed, two days ago James reacted to the allegations made against him since 2014. He accepted them and said that he did sleep with his students and did consensual things that he shouldn’t have done that. Now the comment has got reaction from the ladies who accused him. They aren’t happy with his statement and have called it insensitive. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In a statement via their lawyer, the accusers of James Franco said, “In addition to being blind about power dynamics, Franco is completely insensitive to, and still apparently does not care about, the immense pain and suffering he put his victims through with this sham of an acting school. It is unbelievable that even after agreeing to a settlement he continues to downplay the survivors’ experiences and ignore their pain, despite acknowledging he had no business starting such a school in the first place.”

The statement added, “Nobody should confuse this interview with Franco taking accountability for his actions or expressing remorse over what happened. It is a transparent ducking of the real issues released just before a major holiday in hopes that he wouldn’t face any scrutiny over his response.”

