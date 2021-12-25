When Martin Scorsese made his most iconic controversial statement on Marvel films, he created a thunderstorm in 2019. Everyone had to say something about it and majority were against his views. While many from the fraternity periodically recall it, the latest to do it is Tom Holland who has decided to clap back at the veteran filmmaker. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has asked the filmmaker if he wants to direct an MCU flick and why he does not understand them.

If you are unaware, back in 2019, Martin Scorsese in a featured Interview had spoken about his dislike for the Marvel superhero films. The filmmaker said he didn’t see them and that it isn’t the cinema of the humans. Now reacting to it is Tom who speaks at length about making the ‘Oscar conversation’ movies and the MCU flicks. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, Tom Holland talking about Martin Scorsese’s criticism said, “You can ask Martin Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’. But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one. I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the [Oscars] conversation and the only difference is one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art.”

To refresh your memory, in a longish interview with Empire, Martin Scorsese had opened up on not liking Marvel content. He felt it didn’t convey emotions or psychological experiences. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema.Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” the filmmaker said.

What do you have to say about Spider-man: No Way Home star Tom Holland’s reaction? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

