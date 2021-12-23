James Franco has opened up about the s*xual misconduct claims levelled against him a few years ago. For the unversed, a report had come out accusing the actor of sexually improper conduct by five women, four of whom were his acting students. Now, in a new interview, Franco has admitted to the allegations.

Not only that, but the ‘Pineapple Express’ actor has also said that, in part, the accusations were the culmination of his addiction to validation. Keep on reading to know what the actor said!

While speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast, James Franco talked about his s*x addiction and how his struggle with the issue impacted the lives of those around him. He said, “Look, I’ll admit I did sleep with students. I didn’t sleep with anybody in that particular class. But, over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong. It’s not why I started the school.”

“Once I stopped using alcohol to sort of fill that hole, it was like, ‘Oh success, attention — this is great,’ And so, in a weird way, I got addicted to validation, or success, or whatever that is,” James Franco said. “I got hooked on it for 20 more years, and the insidious part of that is that I stayed sober from alcohol all that time. I went to meetings all that time. I even tried to sponsor other people. And so in my head, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m sober. I’m living a spiritual life.’ Where on the side, I’m acting out now in all these other ways. And I couldn’t see it.” he added.

In the same interview, Franco admitted that he had little regard for the feelings of his partners until he began dating his current girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad. “I had girlfriends. I could never be faithful to anybody. I cheated on everyone before Isabel,” James said.

“I was completely blind to power dynamics or anything like that. I didn’t wanna hurt people,” James Franco further said.

