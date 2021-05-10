Hollywood star Seth Rogen has frequently collaborated with James Franco. The two appeared in the short-lived 1999 series Freaks and Geeks and including movies such as Pineapple Express, This Is the End and The Disaster Artist. Now the comedian-actor reveals whether he has any plans to collaborate with Franco following sexual misconduct allegations.

For the unversed, five women in 2018 had accused Franco of sexually inappropriate or exploitative behaviour following his Golden Globes win for best actor in The Disaster Artist. Reportedly, two of the women were former students at his now-defunct acting school.

James Franco also landed in trouble in 2014 when he allegedly tried to pick up a 17-year-old fan via Instagram DM. Comedian Seth Rogen also joked about the entire fiasco at an opening monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2014. Now after five years, the comedian talks about the incident and his professional relationship with frequent co-star and collaborator James Franco.

During a conversation with the Times, Seth said, “What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that. However, I do look back at a joke I made on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2014 and I very much regret making that joke. It was a terrible joke, honestly.”

During a conversation with Vulture in 2018, Seth had said that he will continue to work with James Franco in spite of the sexual misconduct allegations against the latter. Talking about the interview, the comedian now said, “I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now.”

When he was asked if it had impacted their friendship, Seth Rogen said, “I don’t know if I can define that right now during this interview. I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic,”

