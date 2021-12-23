Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra make one of the most exciting on-screen pairs. Not a usual romantic pair, but the duo has won the hearts of people with their chemistry in films like Don and Don 2. Once during the filming of the Don sequel, an incident took place, and believe us, it’s exciting to the core!

Advertisement

In Don and Don 2, Shah Rukh played a criminal, while Priyanka played an Interpol officer. Not to forget, she was SRK’s love interest. The on-screen pairing was so good that there were rumours of them dating in real life in media.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra has always been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, just like millions of girls. Luckily, she got to play an important character opposite to Khan. However, during the shoot of Don 2, the actress got really scared while filming one scene.

As shared by Priyanka Chopra herself, the scene had Shah Rukh Khan grabbing her throat tightly. The scene was so intense that Priyanka forgot her lines and was totally blank.

As per News18, Priyanka Chopra said, “When Shah Rukh Khan grabbed my throat, I got very nervous and forgot my dialogue. I couldn’t remember what my lines were.”

Now that’s not something desirable thing to remember, but one unforgettable incident for sure!

Meanwhile, the actress was recently indulged in an interview with IANS. She said she performs better when under pressure but does not take the stress from other people’s expectations.

The former Miss World, who is currently creating waves internationally with her stellar performances, said she was always told that she wouldn’t be able to do it.

Proving everyone wrong, Priyanka Chopra, who is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers, in a candid chat with IANS said, “I do put pressure on myself. When I put pressure on myself I perform better, I take decisions, and work well under pressure. But I don’t take pressure from other people’s expectations.”

Must Read: Surveen Chawla Says Working With R Madhavan Was Like Knowing “Each Other Since Forever”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube