Hollywood’s sweetheart Dakota Johnson is one of the bankable celebrities in the industry, and has been praised for her performance in countless blockbuster movies including her erotic trilogy film, Fifty Shades Of Grey. Dakota who is known to be one of the most humble and respectful actresses out there, once snapped out on her own mother during an award show, and the reason for it is her erotic film!

Let’s see why the Fifty Shades actress got angry with her mother over the movie!

So, what happened was that during the Oscars red carpet event Dakota Johnson and her mother Melanie Griffith were interviewed by a couple of reporters in which she refused to watch Johnson’s erotic film. Prior to this, Griffith also said the same thing during the 87th Academy Awards which happened in 2015.

Talking about the Oscar red carpet interview, Melanie Griffith who was standing alongside daughter Dakota was asked if she watched the film Fifty Shades of Grey, to which she immediately denied and very uncomfortably said, “She’s a really good actress. I don’t need to see it to know how good she is.” Hearing this Dakota Johnson was seen all pissed and ended up snapping on her by saying, “Alright! You don’t have to see it. Jesus Christ.”

During the same interview when Griffith was asked whether she found the s*x scenes in the movie awkward, Dakota Johnson jumped and said that, “It’s a movie. She knows that.” Later it was reported that Griffith tried to calm things down between herself and her daughter by saying she would see the movie only if Dakota asks her to.

Well, Dakota had stolen all hearts with her stunning performance in Fifty Shades of Grey and we hope her mother wouldn’t miss it! The actress depicted the role of Anastasia Steele and was cast alongside Jamie Dornan who played Christian Grey in the movie. The movie was an adaptation of EL James novel, Fifty Shades of Grey and went on to have 2 more additions to its name; Fifty Shades Darker (2017), and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

On the work front, Dakota Johnson was recently seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s latest directorial The Lost Daughter. The Drama/Psychological movies starred Johnson along with Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, among others. The movie was released on 16 December 2021.

