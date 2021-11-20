Lately, Fifty Shades actor Jamie Dornan has been dominating the headlines all across the globe. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he met Marvel’s president Kevin Fiege and guess what, there’s yet another shocking news coming for his fans. The Belfast actor reportedly lost DC’s Superman to Henry Cavill. Yes, we are losing our minds too!

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Belfast and has been giving multiple interviews talking about his career choices.

In an interview with New York Times, Jamie Dornan revealed that he has become more ambitious ever since he became a father and said, “I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever let on before,” as reported by People.

Jamie Dornan added, “It’s like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-esque: I must succeed for these precious little people.”

The Fifty Shades actor continued and said, “Also, since my dad died, it’s lit this extra fire within me, this extra burner of wanting to succeed.”

Jamie Dornan opened up about the challenges of being a part of multiple franchises at one point. He also praised the talent of Robert Pattinson for doing the same with Twilight & The Batman.

The actor said, “I would be lying if I didn’t admit that I feel like him and his people have played it really cleverly. Everything he’s done since Twilight has been really smart and beautifully crafted, and those films aren’t financed on his name had he not been in these movies that made billions of dollars.”

We are glad that Henry Cavill played DC’s Superman but how do you think it would have been – had Jamie Dornan played the superhero role?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

