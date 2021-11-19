The Fast & Furious fans may be aware of the infamous feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but that wasn’t the only controversial thing that happened between two members of the franchise. Charlize Theron, who plays the role of Cipher, once said that Diesel kisses like a ‘dead fish.’

Back in 2017, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress had a few words to say about the kissing scene with Diesel in their movie after the actor went around telling people how much she had enjoyed their on-screen smooch, as per the reports.

According to Express, Vin Diesel bragged about the scene and said, “A kiss cannot lie, lips don’t lie. No, they didn’t. She OWNED it.” Charlize Theron was not impressed by his words at all and said, “He’s literally going around saying I had the best time of my life. They’re like, ‘Do you think she liked it?” and he’s like “Oh yeah, oh yeah, she loved it,’” while appearing on Ellen.

“I like a little bit more movement in my men… And he’s standing there, as his character should’ve, frozen, like a dead fish,” Charlize Theron added while speaking about her on-screen smooch with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. Even though Theron explained that the scene was not supposed to be romantic as Vin’s character was in love with someone else, the actor took her words personally.

The Guardians of the Galaxy also went to Ellen, where he said, “DEAD FISH? Do I look like a dead fish?” The actor then further attempted to reference Ellen DeGeneres‘ movie ‘Finding Dory.’ “First of all, you don’t come on to Ellen with the wonderful animation Finding Dory and compare me to a dead fish! Right or wrong?” he said.

Currently, Vin Diesel is working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, where he will voice the iconic character, Groot. He will also return as Dominic Toretto and Charlize Theron as Cipher in Fast & Furious 10.

