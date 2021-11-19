A new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, and though while Tom Holland and several others deny that the former spidey superheroes, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, are not going to be a part of the film, there are now new speculations that the trailer might have snuck in a different Spider-Man without fans even noticing it.

The new Marvel flick will be Holland’s third and final standalone movie as the superhero. The movie will also see Zendaya and a suite of villains like Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Alfred Molina’s Dr. Otto Octavius, and more.

Since the release of the second trailer of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been combing through it to find any clues and hints to see the involvement of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. BingeWatchThis has caught something which many would have missed. According to them, the eye shape of the particular Spider-Man in the big Statue of Liberty scene seems familiar.

Taking to Twitter, they have posted a snap from that scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home and have written, “Are we sure this is Tom’s Spidey? Look closely… #SpiderManNoWayHome” as the caption. All of this is just conjecture, and neither Marvel nor Sony has confirmed the involvement of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the movie. Even Tom Holland has denied this in the latest interview with Total Film.

Are we sure this is Tom's Spidey? Look closely… #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/M4nKJ0xkU4 — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 17, 2021

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point,” Holland said. “It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together,” Tom added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit the screens in December this year. Fans will have to watch the movie to know if Tom Holland’s spidey superhero will be joined by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire or not.

