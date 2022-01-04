No heat can be compared to the one that right now surrounds the rumour that Ezra Miller starrer The Flash is out there to wipe out Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse from the DCEU. Ever since the Internet saw the rumour, fans of the filmmaker and the DCEU realm have been marching on the gates of the studio (virtually, of course) to stop it if that is really happening. Such is the level of pressure right now that even Miller couldn’t stop himself from clarifying things and expressing his love for Zack.

If you aren’t aware, the Snyderverse is a cinematic universe inside DCEU that includes movies that are crafted by Zack Snyder. Fans since the release of Justice League Snyder Cut have been wanted Warner Bros to reprise his vision but the studio is far from even considering it seems. Amid that anger is evident amid fans, the rumour mill churned out that The Flash will erase the existence of Snyderverse from the DCEU.

Wiping out Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse from the DCEU means wiping out Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman too. Ezra Miller who respects Zack Snyder and his body of work has now broken his silence on the whole row. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

A Reddit user on his profile shared a screenshot where he DMed The Flash star Ezra Miller to talk about the latest rumour. The actor was quick to reply to the fan as per We Got This Covered, and wrote, “No power or force in any known megaverse would or could ever erase Zack Snyder’s mighty wrkz,” said Miller. “You can take that quote. Take that to the bank, to the press, to the schools, to the military, and the other pillar of capitalism I’m forgetting cause of that thing where if you try to think of a group of things you always forget one of them.”

Meanwhile, not just The Flash star Ezra Miller, but Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has also reacted to the same. When a tweet speculated Shazam’s presence in Justice League, the director wrote, “Shazam is joining the Justice League? 2022 starting out with some great news!”

When asked if this was a surprise for him that got spoiled, he said, “I mean, I haven’t watched (or read the script of) The Flash so I guess anything could happen as far as I know.” He added, “I’ve been told the basic story and seen a couple of shots. Don’t know a lot of details though.”

