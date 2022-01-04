Keanu Reeves has proved that he is the nicest guy in Hollywood once again. The actor recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part of the iconic sci-fi film series. The film was released nearly 20 years after the last one came out. However, it wasn’t able to do well at the box office and has reportedly just grossed over $100 million worldwide.

There are several reasons why the film hasn’t been doing well. Firstly, much like others, it was released during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has slashed the cinema viewership globally. Secondly, it had Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is doing remarkably well as competition.

Regardless of how well The Matrix Resurrections has done at the box office, Keanu Reeves fans adore the actor, and now there is a new reason adding to the list of generous things Reeves has done. As reported by Lad Bible, he has donated a huge chunk of his earnings from the original The Matrix movie to cancer research.

Keanu Reeves was paid $10 million upfront for the 1999 sci-fi flick and further earned $35 million when the movie became a box office blockbuster. The report states that The Matrix Resurrections actor donated 70% of the money, which is a whopping $31.5 million to leukaemia research.

The reason behind this generosity was near and dear to Reeves as at the time, his younger sister Kim was battling the disease after previously being diagnosed with it in 1991, stated the report. Before this, the actor has made the limelight for giving away $75 million from his earnings from The Matrix to the special effects and costume design crews.

Not only that, but Keanu Reeves also gifted the stunt team, working with him on John Wick 4, a brand new Rolex Submariner watch worth $10,000. No wonder why The Matrix Resurrections star is called the ‘nicest guy in Hollywood.’

