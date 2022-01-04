Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Has Reportedly Lost $600 Million Post Being Pirated For Over 20 Million Times

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow has reportedly lost $600 million due to piracy. The film, which is the first addition to the MCU’s Phase 4, was all over the news due to the feud between Johansson and Disney. For the unversed, the disagreement between the two was generated after the movie had a hybrid release.

The actress had sued Disney, accusing it of breaching her contract by releasing the movie on its Disney+ streaming service while it was still showing in cinemas. Reportedly, Scarlett had said that this decision meant that she was deprived of potential earnings. However, the lawsuit was settled sometime after.

Now, a new report by Deadline has come in that suggests that Disney had to pay a very heavy price for putting Black Widow on Disney+ as it became easy to pirate the film in several languages online. According to the publication, a source close to them has told that by August the Scarlett Johansson starrer had been pirated more than 20 million times.

As the cost of the subscription of Disney + Premier is $30, along with the number of times the movie was reportedly pirated, it is estimated that Disney lost around $600 million.

Meanwhile, recently a new rumour is afloat that Marvel is trying to bring back Scarlett Johansson and her Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans, aka Captain America, in a project together, and that it might be based in the past.

Previously, it was also reported that Johansson might be working on a secret project with Marvel. It was announced after the actress and Disney settled up the row. Deadline had reported that MCU boss Kevin Feige teased the studio’s “top secret” project while he was paying tribute to Johansson in recognition of her being awarded the American Cinematheque Award.

Could the secret project that Kevin Feige is talking about be the same as the rumoured collaboration between Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans?

