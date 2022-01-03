We can all agree that the year 2021 has gone like a blessing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the Box Office hits, Spiderman: Now Way Home is presently reaching all heights and breaking multiple records. As of now, the Tom Holland Starrer has crossed the $1.3 Billion mark in Worldwide Collection, surpassing Avengers: Endgame’s collection.

So let us know how much of a difference both movies have collected worldwide.

According to the latest reports, Spider-Man: No Way Home has bagged a position in the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the world with a ranking of 10th place in the domestic collection. The movie has also grabbed 5th place in the worldwide collection since its release. As per reports by the-numbers.com, the Marvel blockbuster attained these places in just a few weeks earning a total of $1,368,891,855. However, Avengers: Endgame still remains at the top ruling. It is to be noted that as of now, few cinema houses have not been opened due to the pandemic, and NHW is yet to come out in the Chinese market. So the full potential of the movie is yet to be determined.

We can all agree that Avengers: Endgame is one of the most popular and highest grossed films in Marvel’s history. Earning a stunning $2,797,800,56, the movie has secured the top spot in the worldwide collection. But when it comes to Production Budget and Revenue Ration, the Tom Holland Starrer, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be taking the upper hand soon!

As per the stats by the-numbers.com, Spiderman NWH has broken the Opening Weekend Collection record where the movie earned $260,138,569 (42.7% of total gross) compared to Endgame’s $257,698,183 (38.0% of total gross). If things go smoothly then, NHW will leave Endgame behind in the Production/Revenue Ratio when it is released in China.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in the Spider-Man Trilogy, that bring in 3 generations of Spider-Man together. Starring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch among others, the movie has been one of the greatest Spidey movies of all time.

