BTS members enjoy a huge fan following across the globe, not just as a band but also as individual musicians. It was previously confirmed that the members will be dropping self-designed merchandise soon and Jin’s collection has already hit the market. However, AMRYs were stunned about the prices and it looks like Jin himself is unhappy with the whopping price tags.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bangtan boys have lately been on a break, spending the holidays with their families for the first time since their debut. Suga had previously tested positive for COVID 19 when he returned from the US and was under quarantine for almost two weeks before being declared COVID free. The leader of the group RM and the oldest Hyung, Jin had also tested positive and they are still in the recovery stage.

Advertisement

In the most recent development, BTS’ Jin and their managing company, Hybe Labels, launched a bunch of merchandise designed by Jin himself. These included special pillows, pajamas, and a bunch of other items which can be used on a regular basis. However, the prices mentioned on the site were around 110 US Dollars (8k plus) for most items and some of the articles were even more expensive. ARMYs were quick to flood social media platforms as they were disappointed with the high prices.

Within the next few hours, Jin himself expressed his thoughts over the prices and wrote on Weverse, “Though I did ask them to use a good material for the pajamas at what kind of price…I was surprised as well.” Fans were elated to see him speak up for ARMYs even though it was against his own managing company.

A bunch of netizens also brought back the JinHit joke and asked him to bring the prices down and make them more affordable. Have a look at a bunch of reactions here.

[220103 Jin Weverse Post] 🐹 though i did ask them to use a good material for the pajamas what kind of price..i was surprised as well pic.twitter.com/TWxEO66vGf — 미니융⁷ 🥂🎉 (@miiniyoongs) January 3, 2022

its so high my jawdropped like WHT hoping for the power of jinhit cuz i m broke and btw the price is high though

well he himself is surprised so lets go jinhit #jinhit #BY_Jin #BY_BTS #BTSJIN #bts #ARMY #BTSARMY #SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/zdYul3jxyH — bangtan-army4ever (@dreamygirliii) January 3, 2022

My seokjin hear me😭 same Jin same https://t.co/FU5ZzyuWSS — Maine| (@Jinjoonyoongtae) January 3, 2022

Must Read: Titanic: James Cameron Had Changed This One Scene 15 Years After The Release Of Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube