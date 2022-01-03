Jennifer Lopez is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the Hollywood industry. From her acting to the way she presents herself as a true goddess during modelling, it is no surprise that she does everything with her heart. Well, her fashion sense is admired and followed by many, but did you know, the actress is the reason behind the creation of Google Images Search?

If not then no worries, read on to know all the deets!

Well, it was back in 2000 when Jennifer Lopez had worn the green, leaf-print dress by Versace for her appearance in the Grammys. Her sexy Versace outfit went on to become one of the most searched images on google. It’s said that during that year, the Google search feed command was filled with questions such as, “Okay Google, show me the Versace jungle dress.” The other question which was the most searched query was, “Okay Google, show me the real Versace jungle dress.”

This load of queries over Jlo‘s flowing bohemian chiffon gown went on to create one of the most famous and useful tools, which is called the Google Image Search. Talking about the story behind the creation of the function, former Google CEO and executive chairman Eric Schmidt during the year 2015 said, “People wanted more than just text. This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

However, the process of building the Google Image Search was not done overnight. As per the engineering and product director for Google Images, Cathy Edward, it was not an overnight thing to achieve but Jennifer was a key reason for it. Talking about the same Edward claimed, “It is completely true, but it is also not the case that this happened and the next day we said, Oh, we should build an image search engine!” The director also admitted that the company was just two years old and had a very small team. Cathy also went on to claim that building the ‘Image Search’ wasn’t much of a priority for Google at that time.

Later in the summer, Google hired a fresh face, Huican Zhu who was an engineer and was paired up with Susan Wojcicki, who currently is the CEO of YouTube. After working together, Huican and Susan were successful in building the ‘Image Search’ and had single-handedly, almost, launched it in July 2001.

Check out the re-version of Jennifer Lopez’s internet-breaking Versace dress.

Jennifer Lopez just closed the Versace Spring 2020 show in Milan in a reimagined version of her iconic 2000 Grammy dress. pic.twitter.com/aoX2XFlHdz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 20, 2019

Isn’t the whole story just so intriguing?!

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is all set to star in her upcoming movie Marry Me, which is directed by Kat Coiro. The movie is set to release on 11 February 2022.

