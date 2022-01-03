While Marvel Cinematic Universe is making all the possible headlines, DCEU is also gearing up for an illustrious roaster. One of the biggest projects coming out of the Warner Bros mill apart from The Batman is also The Flash. The Ezra Miller starrer is set to reunite many characters from the dark universe and we already know Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are confirmed to be reprising Batman. The non-confirmed buzz is around Gal Gadot.

For the longest time, as long as since 2017, it is being speculated that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is all set to have a special appearance in Ezra Miller starrer that is turning out to be a reunion project like Spider-Man: No Way Home. But neither the makers nor Gadot herself has yet given any confirmation on that. Fans have been waiting for a very long time for the mystery to get solved

Now it seems like Gal Gadot has decided to drop hints, or just has by mistake revealed some news she wasn’t supposed to. Through her latest Instagram post, Gal might have confirmed her The Flash cameo and below is everything you should about the same.

Gal Gadot just like many other Hollywood celebrities was concluding her 2021 with a video by summing up special moments from each month. The actor in the moments from July and August revealed something that sort of confirmed her presence in The Flash. Gal can be seen on the make-up chair wearing the Wonder Woman costume in both the stills. The fact that 1984 released in 2020 and the next WW instalment is far from production, what did she deck up like the Diana Prince for?

Meanwhile, if you observe the background in Gal Gadot’s July still, a man can be seen wearing a lanyard just like from The Flash. And the Flash was shot between April to October last year. Director Andy Muschietti even confirmed wrapping up the movie in October. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

