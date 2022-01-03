Whenever you list down cult classics in world cinema, Titanic directed by James Cameron has to be placed amid the top positions. The movie that talks about a real-life tragedy is one of the most prestigious films across the globe. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in leading roles, it is an epitome of many things including love, tragedy and longing in cinema. But did you know, James did change a thing about the movie when he got the chance to in the future and that too a decade and a half later?

Released on December 17, 1997, Kate and Leo starrer was based on the real-life tragic account of the RMS Titanic 1992, which sunk into the deep water after colliding with an iceberg. It features Winslet as Rose and Leonardo as Jack. Two star crossed lovers from different classes of society. While their love blossoms in four days, destiny has different plans. Jack dies and Rose survives to dream of him all time.

Everything seemed perfect when the movie ended. The fact that it was a massive Box Office success and was hailed by the audience and the critics is a proof. But for James Cameron, it wasn’t as flawless. The reason, post 15 years when got a chance to revive it, he made a change. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, in 2012 when James Cameron was re-mastering Titanic in 3D and making it to 4K resolution, he decided to change the sky in one of the most iconic scenes. The sequence was the climax where Jack is in the water and Rose is on the infamous plank. The filmmaker completely redid the night sky that was shown while they drifted in the ocean.

For the unversed, James Cameron changes in Titanic came after Neil deGrasse Tyson pointed out the unusual star pattern in the sky. He emailed Cameron that Rose would not see such pattern in the sky there. Thus the changes. Cameron reacting to the mails told Tyson to send him the right stars and he will include them in the movie. And that is how the redone scene is scientifically accurate.

