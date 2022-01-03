Ed Sheeran is one of the names who hits the headlines time and again for bizarre odd reasons. The musician famous for his tracks and has a fandom across the globe is never known for mincing his words. Sheeran has forever spoken his heart out, even when he had to address the criticism his much spoken about a cameo in HBO’s cult fantast drama Game Of Thrones received. The actor is now again getting candid and talking about a show that ruined his life.

In his new statement, Ed Sheeran has said that an episode of 2005’s South Park has ruined his life. The singer-actor called out the show’s mockery of the redheads and he feels that led to the idea of making fun of redheads becoming common in the United States Of America, while it wasn’t a thing there before. The singer recalls everyone in the US loving his hair before the show aired.

For the unversed, South Park aired its season 9 in 2005. The episode spoken about here was titled Ginger Kids. It showed a pivotal part against redheads with pale skin and freckles. He claims that they had Gingervitis. Things roll out for bad and it leads to violence. Ed Sheeran feels this ruined his life. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Ed Sheeran said, “Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the p-ss out of you for. But it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America.” Further adding how South Park introduced it to the US, he said, “That episode of South Park f-cking ruined my life.”

Ed Sheeran further added, “I was going to America, and everyone was like, ‘I love your hair dude.’ And I was like ‘Oh my god, people like my hair?'” he said. “And then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life.”

