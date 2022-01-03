Tom Holland once genuinely thought that he uploaded Avengers: Endgame on Twitter before its release. The actor is known for spoiling parts of the MCU movies that the studio would have kept under the wraps. The actor just appeared in his latest Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the biggest movie of this year.

If you have watched the movie, then you’d know that there are several spoilers, like the involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield‘s Spidey, which were kept a secret, even though fans started to speculate it for months before the release.

Even though Tom Holland didn’t ruin Spider-Man: No Way Home, he has spoiled other big Marvel movies, which is the exact reason why the actor thought he had leaked Avengers: Endgame on Twitter. Back in 2019, a spoof article on the same circulated through the internet. This took Tom by shock as he thought that he had actually done it.

As reported by Digital Spy, Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland replied to the article of him leaking Avengers: Endgame on Twitter and said, “this actually stressed me out. For a second I was like ‘sh*t did I?'” Before this, Tom spoiled Avengers: Infinity War for a whole theatre.

In 2018, Holland and a group of the cast and crew surprised fans at the first public showing of Avengers: Infinity War at the Los Angeles Arclight theater. According to Insider, the actor had shouted, “I’m alive!” thinking that the crowd had already watched the movie, thus knowing that his character disintegrates in the film.

Even though Tom Holland didn’t leak Avengers: Endgame on Twitter, he did spoil other things. Due to this reason, his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, Benedict Cumberbatch, reportedly babysits him during interviews so that Holland doesn’t share any secrets further.

