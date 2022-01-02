It doesn’t seem like the Spider-Man craze is decreasing anytime soon and that also means the trending list will have the film and its lead actor at the top for some more time. Tom Holland has now reached higher peaks of popularity and is definitely amongst the youngest Hollywood stars to have that widespread fandom. The actor is making news for almost everything he does be it professionally or personally. The latest news about him is a cute anecdote from the time he first became the superhero and couldn’t pee for 11 hours straight.

For the unversed, Tom Holland entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man in 2016 through Captain America: Civil War. Soon enough, the studio decided to give him his spin-off and brought to existence the trilogy. The first of the three released in 2017 titled Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now as per Tom, the producers did get into trouble with the actor’s mother due to an incident. Read on to know everything.

Tom Holland, as per We Got This Covered, recalled how during shooting the popular Washington monument sequence he didn’t get to go to the toilet for more than 11 hours straight. “On the first film, I remember we did a sequence on the Washington Monument and I had to climb up and down it for like weeks on end. And basically, I didn’t go to the toilet for like 11 hours or something, and I was desperate. When you wear the harness under the suit – obviously you can’t put it over the top because you’ll see it, and because the suit is so tight you have to cinch the harness up from the get-go – it means going to the bathroom is a mission,” Holland said.

He further went on to say how he told this to his mother and she schooled the producers. “I remember, I called my mom up, and I was like, ‘I’ve had a really hard day, I need to go to the toilet. I haven’t been to the toilet for 11 hours’. Two or three days later, the producers took me aside, and they were like, ‘How are your kidneys? Your mum’s called us and told us to give you adequate toilet breaks’. Now I’m like, ‘I’m doing a sh*t! Leave me alone!’,” Tom Holland added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is having a very illustrious run at the global box office as we speak. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

