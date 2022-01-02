The biggest newsmaker this week was of course Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The fam service was our gateway to return to the world of wizards and the apple of our teenage eye, Daniel Radcliffe. The cast and crew including Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter and more alongside Dan walked through the hallways of Hogwarts again and reminisced the good old days. But turns out the makers of the reunion episode also goofed up at one point.

Emma as expected was one of the biggest highlights of the reunion special. She in fact opened the episode for the world as she popped up first. Her involvement was the maximum as compared to everyone else. While the special discussed her childhood and growing up with the franchise, is where the goof-up happened and the makers were confused between Emma Watson and Emma Roberts. Want to know how? Read on and unfold what went wrong.

So the particular segment of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in question here was talking about Emma Watson being a fan of the franchise since childhood and her dad reading JK Rowling’s books to her. As a visual representation of her childhood, the makers included a picture of a little girl wearing Mickey mouse ears. While this was supposed to be Watson, the research team plugged in Emma Roberts’ pic instead.

This was observed by a Twitterati, which went viral fans across the globe confirmed it was Emma Roberts and not Emma Watson. Check the tweet below.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, it was recently when Emma Watson had spoken about wanting to quit the Harry Potter franchise back in the day. As per Screenrant, she said, “I can see that. At times, I was lonely. I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like… ‘This is kind of forever now’.”

Read our review for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts here! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

