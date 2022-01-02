2022 began on a happy note for almost everyone and Hollywood made news for many things. The biggest newsmaker though had to be Miley Cyrus who faced a wardrobe malfunction. The video made it to the Internet and fans were first worried but then hailed their queen for being unaffected by it. While the video is still making rounds on the Internet and everyone’s talking about it, the pop sensation has now decided to react to it.

For the unversed, on New Year’s Eve, Miley was performing at the NBC Live event and was crooning ‘Party in the USA’. It was during the performance that her silver crop top slipped exposing her body. The pop sensation was quick to cover up and run backstage to get things sorted. The video went viral in no time. What is now trending is Miley’s reaction to the episode and how she is handling it like a boss.

Miley Cyrus took to her official Twitter handle to react to the incident and beam with all the boss lady vibes. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also don’t miss Cyrus’ reaction.

What exactly happened is, that a Twitterrati, while talking about the incident, used the word suffer to describe the malfunction. Nicole Phillip was quick to clarify that Miley Cyrus didn’t suffer but handled it like a pro. Nicole wrote, “She didn’t “suffer.” Girl didn’t miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered.”

It was to Phillip’s tweet that Miley Cyrus replied. Reacting to the tweet and the entire fiasco, the pop sensation wrote, “Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second!”

Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second! 🖤 https://t.co/FVKiCaGECD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2022

