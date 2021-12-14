Miley Cyrus doesn’t have a filter when it comes to her dress code, making statements or speaking whatever is on her mind. From twerking on stage to almost going naked on several occasions, the Hannah Montana fame doesn’t have a single shy bone.

In one of her past interviews, the singer opened up about her first se*ual experience. What’s interesting about it is that it happened during her pre-teen years and it was with girls. Read on to know all she had to say.

During a past conversation with The Sun, Miley Cyrus got candid about her first s*xual experience. Shedding light on her first time and per preferences, the singer said, “I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys.”

Recalling an incident even before she hit her teens, Miley Cyrus said, “When I was, like, 11 years old I used to think that Minnie Mouse was super fine hot, which is so good I ended up on Disney because my chances with Minnie went up.”

Continuing further, she added, “When I was about 11 or 12 my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me.” Revealing that her first time was with a girl – scratch that girls, and not a guy, the Wrecking Ball singer said, “The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl — two of them.”

On being asked if they went past first base, Miley Cyrus said, “Oh yeah!” For those who don’t know, the Party In The USA singer had previously said she is panse*ual aka she doesn’t limit her se*ual choices. She has however revealed that she prefers women. She had said, “I think women are much more attractive. I don’t really want to stare at d*ck for a long period of time.” She added, “I don’t f with foreplay, as everyone will tell you, even in my business I do not like to tease things. But I could definitely have foreplay longer with a girl than I could with a guy. Girls are way hotter.”

