Ironman, Captain America, Thor, Hulk and co, are all Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that we are sure can pop up anytime in an MCU film. One superhero character who we aren’t sure about making a cameo in the films is Spider-Man. And it’s thanks to the Marvel-Sony tug-of-war.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home being the last spidey film featuring Tom Holland as the lead, fans of the superhero character are a little worried whether they will see him slinging with webs again. Well, here’s some amazing news for you. Well, not us but Sony!

As reported by ScreenRant, during the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures’ Tom Rothman interacted with the Phase Zero podcast. During the chat, Tom shared the happy news and said that based on the current partnership between Sony and Marvel, there will be at least one MCU crossover that will bring Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero.

Talking about Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Rothman said, “We lend one, then they lend one, and that’s how Benedict is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed.”

For those who do not remember, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his introduction in Captain America: Civil War. He has since headlined two Spider-Man movies with the third set to release this week. He has appeared in a couple of cross-over films including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

While the upcoming, Spider-Man: No Way Home movie is said to be his last appearance as Spidey, this news means there’s a possibility to maybe see him in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. Why? Well, Benedict Cumberbatch’s character plays a pivotal part in the upcoming Spider-Man film.

Fingers crossed.

