A new report is in, and it states that Benedict Cumberbatch is getting paid higher for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness than he was for the first part. The actor is making quite a buzz around himself. Recently, he appeared in the film ‘The Power of the Dog’ for Netflix. The film and the actor faced backlash from PETA as the organisation alleged that Cumberbatch whipped a horse and castrated a bull.

The other thing is keeping the actor under the limelight in the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. Benedict will take up his MCU role for a brief time in this film.

However, what has really caught the attention of Benedict Cumberbatch’s fans is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will release in 2022. Now, according to Screen Rant a report by Matt Belloni in his recent newsletter states that Cumberbatch will earn $7.5 million upfront for Multiverse of Madness, as well as box office bonuses. This is an increase from the 2016 film Doctor Strange, which was estimated to be around $5.5 million.

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being hyped as one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects yet. Previously it was reported the film might have a crazy battle between the villain, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff from WandaVision, with one of the X-Men from the multiverse, and the mutant that will fight her would be Charles Xavier’s, Professor X.

Even though Benedict‘s salary isn’t quite as large as what Robert Downey Jr. earned for his various Marvel movies, however, that isn’t too surprising. The status of his superhero is still growing, and he hasn’t put in quite as many appearances, while Multiverse of Madness is only his second standalone movie.

Other than Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, actors who will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness include Rachel McAdams, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez and Owen Wilson.

