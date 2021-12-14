James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said that the team is open to casting a person who identifies as non-binary as the next 007 even though they are only looking for men to play the role. For the unversed, Daniel Craig’s film, No Time to Die, released in September this year, was his last Bond film. After its release, the question of who will be the next British spy made the headlines.

There are several H-town celebs who have made the list as the frontrunners, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Christian Bale, Richard Madden, and Regé-Jean Page. Though the producers said that they will begin the hunt for the next Bond in 2022, there are some preferences in their minds.

While speaking with the Girls on Film podcast, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli encountered the question of a gender-bent Bond. Even though she maintained her stance on keeping 007 a male-identifying actor and that new roles should be written for women, Broccoli said that the team is open to a non-binary as Bond when asked if the British Spy could identify as They/Them.

“Who knows, I think it’s open, you know? We just have to find the right actor,” James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said. Previously she also mentioned that the next Bond, after Daniel Craig, cannot be a woman. As per one report, Barbara explained that she doesn’t think the man with a license to kill should be a woman with a license to kill. She thinks characters should be made for women, and women shouldn’t be inserted into men’s roles.

While discussing who should take over the role of Bond from Daniel Craig with The Hollywood Reporter, Barbara said, “I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond. I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women.”

What are your opinions on this? Who do you think should take over Daniel Craig and become the next James Bond? Let us know in the comments!

